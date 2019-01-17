close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 17, 2019

Awareness about civic issues stressed

National

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function called for awareness-raising about civic issues at the educational institutions for creating a better society.

The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan had organised the programme under the Shoora-e-Hamdard.

Speaker of the Shoora-e-Hamdrad, Dr Salahuddin, presided over the function. Professor Dr Ubaidullah was the guest speaker.

