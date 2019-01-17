3 regional offices being established, says KP ombudsman

MANSEHRA: Aqal Badshah Khattak, the provincial ombudsman, on Wednesday said three regional offices were being established in Hazara, Malakand and Dera Ismail Khan to ensure easy access to justice.

“We are going to establish regional ombudsman offices in Abbottabad, Mingora and Dera Ismail Khan for the speedy and free of cost dispensation of the justice to complainants,” Badshah Khattak told a news conference here on Wednesday.Flanked by deputy director Muzamal Jamil and assistant director Hanif Khan, the provincial ombudsman addressed a press conference on the conclusion of his two-day visit to Hazara.

“We have sufficient financial resources to establish regional offices and soon going to appoint staff and a grade 20 officer each, who could hear applicants and decide within the prescribed period,” he added.

Khattak said that during the last eight months and so his secretariat received as many as 841 complaints and decided 595 of them.

Four injured in Mansehra gas cylinder blast: Four members of a family sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Buttdarian area here on Wednesday.

The cylinder exploded when the meal was being prepared for guests, who were there to attend a marriage ceremony, police officials said.

The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The household goods and furniture of the bridge were damaged in the blast. District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan visited the affected family and assured them all possible help.