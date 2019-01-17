S Africa rest Steyn, de Kock for Pak ODIs

JOHANNESBURG: Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock have been rested from South Africa’s squad for the first two One-Day Internationals against Pakistan. They make way for Aiden Markram and Duanne Olivier.

The first ODI will be played in Port Elizabeth on January 19 followed by the second match in Durban on January 22.

Olivier has been rewarded for his performance in the recently-concluded Test series against Pakistan, which the hosts swept 3-0.

The 26-year-old picked up 23 wickets from three Tests including three five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul, but he is yet to make his white-ball debut for the Proteas.

In de Kock’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen could be given the wicket-keeping duties and with Steyn rested, Kagiso Rabada is likely to lead the bowling attack.

De Kock and Steyn were included in the original squad, which also featured a maiden ODI call-up for batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

Squad for the first two ODIs: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Duanne Olivier, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen.