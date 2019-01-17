close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

IHC hears today petition for PM’s disqualification

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted a plea for the early hearing of a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a petition for the early hearing of a plea seeking the PM’s disqualification. Accepting the request of the petitioner, the bench ordered that the plea be fixed for today (Thursday). During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah told the petitioner, “Satisfy the court regarding whether the petition is maintainable or not.” Petitioner Hafiz Ehtisham has requested the court that Imran Khan did not declare his ‘daughter’ Tyrian in the nomination papers submitted in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court will resume hearing of the petition today (Thursday).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story