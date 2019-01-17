IHC hears today petition for PM’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted a plea for the early hearing of a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a petition for the early hearing of a plea seeking the PM’s disqualification. Accepting the request of the petitioner, the bench ordered that the plea be fixed for today (Thursday). During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah told the petitioner, “Satisfy the court regarding whether the petition is maintainable or not.” Petitioner Hafiz Ehtisham has requested the court that Imran Khan did not declare his ‘daughter’ Tyrian in the nomination papers submitted in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court will resume hearing of the petition today (Thursday).