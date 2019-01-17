close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

ToU metering for residential, commercial consumers soon

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman of the K-Electric on Wednesday said that the utility has already implemented Time of Use (ToU) metering on industrial segment while ToU metering/billing on residential and commercial consumers will be implemented once the multiyear tariff 2017 is notified through the official Gazette in accordance with the law. He said that K-Electric is a law-abiding, responsible corporate entity which ensures compliance with all respective guidelines prescribed by relevant authorities. The power utility follows due process in coordination with concerned authorities, ensuring prior notification and seeking permission wherever applicable on timeline and implementation of directives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan