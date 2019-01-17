11 child beggars taken into custody

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Wednesday took into custody 11 child beggars from various areas of the city. Child beggars identified as Shahid, Ali Haider, Atif, Tajamal, Amir Hamza, Chand, Ashfaq, Abdul Rehman, Usman, Salman and another child were shifted to the Gujranwala child protection centre.
