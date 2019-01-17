Martyred soldier laid to rest

NANKANA SAHIB: A martyred soldier of Pakistan Army was laid to rest at his native village Chak

113, Saranwali, on Wednesday. Soldier Faisal Shahzad embraced martyrdom during an exchange of firing with the terrorists at North Waziristan on Tuesday night. Lt Colonel Fazal, Lt Colonel Irfan, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmed and a large number of people from different walks of life, including journalists, also attended the funeral. He belonged to 17 Punjab Regiment of army. A troop of soldiers presented him a salute while a floral wreath was also placed on his grave.