DPO gives Rs1m cheque to cop for bravery

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar Wednesday gave a Rs1 million cheque to a police constable over his bravery. Imtiaz Ahmad suffered bullet injuries by three gunmen, who attacked a prison van in Pirmahal Courts Complex to get released murder case convict Ansar Ali of Faisalabad two years ago. Constable Shabbir Ahmad was killed in the incident. DPO told reporters that Imtiaz put up resistance to attackers and foiled their attempt to get released the convict.
