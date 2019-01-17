Two UC chairmen join PTI

FAISALABAD: Two Union Council chairmen Wednesday joined the PTI. Rama Abdur Rauf Khan, chairman of UC-157 and Akbar Ali Baig, chairman UC 170 announced quitting the PML-N and joining the PTI.

Both the chairmen called on the PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry and pledged their loyalty with Imran Khan, and his party.

BOY CLUBBED TO DEATH: A boy was clubbed to death on Wednesday.

Ehsan Ahmad of Chak 64 of Sadar police area exchanged harsh words with accused Hamza Ali and others over a minor issue of the village. The accused killed Ehsan with clubs. The police have registered case.