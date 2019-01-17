‘ADB schemes to create job opportunities’

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtesham Anwer said that employment opportunities would be created with the help of Asian Development Bank in all cities, including Muzaffargarh.

He was talking to the ADB delegation here at his office on Wednesday. Work will soon be started on the infrastructure, sewerage and provision of clean water schemes in the city. New parks and new bus stands will also be constructed in the cities by the ADB’s financial aid, he added.