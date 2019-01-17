close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

‘ADB schemes to create job opportunities’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtesham Anwer said that employment opportunities would be created with the help of Asian Development Bank in all cities, including Muzaffargarh.

He was talking to the ADB delegation here at his office on Wednesday. Work will soon be started on the infrastructure, sewerage and provision of clean water schemes in the city. New parks and new bus stands will also be constructed in the cities by the ADB’s financial aid, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan