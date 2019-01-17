Concern raised in NA over use of Musharraf’s frozen accounts

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N parliamentarian Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal on floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday expressed his concerns over use of frozen accounts of Pervez Musharraf terming the same as making mockery of law of the land.

Speaking on a point of order, Ahsan Iqbal referring to some reports said that the amount had been transferred in frozen accounts of ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf while money had been drawn from same accounts.

He also asked the Ministry of Finance to explain reports and should also tell whether there were separate laws for a dictator and a common citizen.

Ahsan Iqbal also raised issue of drought in Balochistan saying that thousands of people of the province were facing death while a large numbers of cattle have also died. He said the government should declare an emergency and announce a special package for the province.

Maulana Abdul Wasay of JUI-F and Khalid Maqsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) also expressed concerns over drought situation in Balochistan asking the government to take emergency measures to help people of the province.

Magsi said the Balochistan province was also not getting its due share from the irrigation water.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that drought like situation in Balochistan was also due to global warming.

Observing that agriculture was a provincial subject, he said on one hand the opposition parties raise hue and cry that the 18th amendment was being rolled back. “It is responsibility of the provincial government to address issues relating to agriculture,” he said but pointed out that the federal government would fulfill its moral obligations in this regard.

However, he said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ready to help out the Balochistan province if it is contacted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The parliamentarians including Rao Ajmal Khan of PML-N and Nawab Yousuf Talpur from PPP raised issue of going down prices of potato saying the growers were not getting reward of its hardship and money invested in cultivation of the crop.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the price of potato had gone down due to increase in supply as compared to demand whereas there was also impact of price of same in the international market. He pointed out that in India potato was being sold for Rupee one per kilogram.

Minister for Food Security Sahibzada Sultan offered the parliamentarians from the opposition parties to meet him so that a way to the issue is found and grievances of growers are addressed.

He also informed that potato was not being exported despite demand from abroad because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had taken decision that past five years export volume would be judged with this year’s exports.