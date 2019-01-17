close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Man pours ‘toxic material’ into wife’s throat

National

January 17, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Man Wednesday allegedly poured toxic material into the throat of his wife over a domestic dispute. The family of Iram told reporters at the DHQ hospital that she was often tortured by her husband Saqlain since her marriage four years back. They said on the day of incident he tortured her and poured toxic material into her throat. Police are investigating.

53 PRISONERS RELEASED: Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Rehman visited the central jailand released 53 prisoners on personal surety bonds. The Jail Superintendent briefed judge on security and other arrangements. The judge inspected the woman barracks, children barracks and jail hospital.

