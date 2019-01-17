Delay in LNG import: CNG stations closed abruptly

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has closed down CNG filling stations citing delay in import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). According to a late night announcement by gas utility, LNG cargo of Pakistan State Oil could not enter Karachi port due to low tide. The delay in berthing of LNG ship led to shortfall of 300mmcfd gas in the system. The shortage of natural gas forced SNGPL to suspend gas supplies to CNG stations immediately for a day.