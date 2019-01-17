CJ offers apology for agony due to him

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is set to retire today and while he has been receiving congratulatory messages from fellow lawyers, an interesting exchange took place between him and Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on the topic during the hearing of a case.

Justice Saqib Nisar offered apology for agony if someone felt due to him. During hearing he said that he had tried to take right decisions in right directions and to solve problems faced by masses.

He said that may be some of his decisions would have hurt some people but he takes his ruling by following rules and regulations of the land.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan told Justice Nisar that he is “very grateful to him”. At this, the chief justice responded, “I highly respect you and always idolised you.”

“I wanted to be a student of Aitzaz Ahsan. However, I could not be his student but he used to appear in my courts and I never gave a decision in his favour,” Justice Nisar added.

Further, lawyer AG Raheem in his message to the top judge said, “I got the chance to learn a lot from the chief justice.”

The chief justice further said, “The state should treat citizens with an open heart and should protect citizens at all times.”

Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi gave approval for the appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice of Pakistan. Justice Khosa, who is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, will take charge as the chief justice on January 18.