MBS to announce huge investment during his visit: Asseri

ISLAMABAD: Saudi diplomat and former Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ali Saeed Awadh Asseri has revealed here on Wednesday that multi-billion investments to be announced by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman during his forthcoming visit to Pakistan, which will cover a major oil refinery and petrochemical complex as well as renewable energy and mining sectors.

The announcement will be besides what the Kingdom has already pledged. Ambassador Dr Ali Asseri, who is here on a goodwill mission as board member of trustees of Saudi leading think-tank RASANAH while talking to the media maintained that his country and Pakistan have always enjoyed an incomparable level of understanding and friendship based on common religion and cultural and social values.

This historic bond between the two brotherly nations has overtime consolidated enough to cover not only close security cooperation but also major Saudi investment in the development sector of Pakistan. He recalled that he vividly remember the gravity of terrorism challenges that both of our nations faced post 9/11, and how they confronted this menace together in those critical times. Without which, the great success both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have achieved in the war on terror might not be possible.

Ambassador Dr Ali recalled that Saudi Arabia has always defended Pakistan national cause as such as Kashmir in international forums and extended unflinching economic help in testing times like the 2005 earthquake. It is no surprise that Saudi Arabia has again taken the lead in confronting Pakistan’s current economic problems by offering a generous support of $6 billion, including $3 billion each for balance of payment this year and deferred payment on oil import annually. As a private citizen involved in international trade and investment consultancy, I also wish to pinpoint a rare opportunity for Pakistan skilled workforce in my country where the visionary leadership of Crown Prince MBS is spearheading a major modernisation drive as part of Saudi vision 2030. We already have over one million Pakistani workers, but I see a great potential for the young and creative IT experts from here in the Saudi industrial and futuristic city project like NEOM.

He said that “I wish to emphasis that our people-to-people ties are unbreakable ever deepening through millions of pilgrims who perform Haj and Umrah each year. I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will develop by leaps and bounds and its strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia reaches new heights.”

He told the media that he has come here this time as part of the delegation a premier think-tank based in Riyadh specialising on regional affairs and accompanied by its Chairman Dr Muhammad S Alsulami, we are here to explore the opportunities for joint research collaboration with Pakistani research and educational institutions.

“I am pleased to visit the brotherly country--Pakistan--after serving here as ambassador of the Kingdom of SA from 2001 to 2009. It is really a homecoming for me after serving as ambassador to Lebanon till 2016 and retiring from diplomatic services since then. Throughout this time, I always have cherished the wonderful memories of my stay here, especially, the lasting bonds with Pakistani friends,” Ambassador Dr Ali Saeed Awadh Asseri added.