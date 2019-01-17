Man burnt alive

JARANWALA: A man was burnt alive when a fire erupted in shops owing to a gas heater on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire erupted from gas heater in the shop of Mirza Maqsood near Lakarr Mandi on Lahore Road. It engulfed other shops leaving Abdul Hafeez, a retired bank officer, burnt alive. The victim was present in an adjacent shop. His body was retrieved by Rescue-1122 workers. The fire damaged goods in the shops.