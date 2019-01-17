close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Man burnt alive

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

JARANWALA: A man was burnt alive when a fire erupted in shops owing to a gas heater on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire erupted from gas heater in the shop of Mirza Maqsood near Lakarr Mandi on Lahore Road. It engulfed other shops leaving Abdul Hafeez, a retired bank officer, burnt alive. The victim was present in an adjacent shop. His body was retrieved by Rescue-1122 workers. The fire damaged goods in the shops.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan