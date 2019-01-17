Man burnt alive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: A man was burnt alive when a fire erupted in shops owing to a gas heater on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire erupted from gas heater in the shop of Mirza Maqsood near Lakarr Mandi on Lahore Road. It engulfed other shops leaving Abdul Hafeez, a retired bank officer, burnt alive. The victim was present in an adjacent shop. His body was retrieved by Rescue-1122 workers. The fire damaged goods in the shops.
JARANWALA: A man was burnt alive when a fire erupted in shops owing to a gas heater on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire erupted from gas heater in the shop of Mirza Maqsood near Lakarr Mandi on Lahore Road. It engulfed other shops leaving Abdul Hafeez, a retired bank officer, burnt alive. The victim was present in an adjacent shop. His body was retrieved by Rescue-1122 workers. The fire damaged goods in the shops.