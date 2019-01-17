Boy killed by accidental fire

BAHAWALPUR: A 10-year-old boy Muzammil of Basti Lakhna was received dead at Bahawal Victoria Hospital with bullet wounds.

According to BVH emergency director Dr Aamir Bukhari, the victim’s father and other relatives told the duty doctors that Muzammil was playing with a pistol when suddenly a bullet was fired which hit his chest. He breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

PROTEST: Scores of seminary students, teachers and locals Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Tranda M Pannah police station, Rahimyar Khan.

Police detained cleric Tariq Fareed Durrani of Jamia Masjid Tranda for violating Punjab Sound Act. Later, SDPO Liaquatpur negotiated with protesters. They ended the protest on the assurance of the release of detained head khateeb.