Murder mystery of woman, 2 kids solved; nephew held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHAKKAR: Police Wednesday solved the mystery of a murder case of a woman and arrested her nephew. Addressing a press conference, DPO Bhakkar Shaishta Nadeem said accused Adil stabbed to death his maternal aunt Azizan Mai in a bid to snatch Rs 220,000. The DPO said the accused also killed her 7-year-old daughter Rafia and 5-year-old son Abid for the fear of being recognized. The accused remained underground for three days when a team of SP Akram Khan traced him and arrested with the murder weapon and the snatched money. The DPO announced appreciation certificate and cash prize for the investing team.
BHAKKAR: Police Wednesday solved the mystery of a murder case of a woman and arrested her nephew. Addressing a press conference, DPO Bhakkar Shaishta Nadeem said accused Adil stabbed to death his maternal aunt Azizan Mai in a bid to snatch Rs 220,000. The DPO said the accused also killed her 7-year-old daughter Rafia and 5-year-old son Abid for the fear of being recognized. The accused remained underground for three days when a team of SP Akram Khan traced him and arrested with the murder weapon and the snatched money. The DPO announced appreciation certificate and cash prize for the investing team.