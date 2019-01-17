Murder mystery of woman, 2 kids solved; nephew held

BHAKKAR: Police Wednesday solved the mystery of a murder case of a woman and arrested her nephew. Addressing a press conference, DPO Bhakkar Shaishta Nadeem said accused Adil stabbed to death his maternal aunt Azizan Mai in a bid to snatch Rs 220,000. The DPO said the accused also killed her 7-year-old daughter Rafia and 5-year-old son Abid for the fear of being recognized. The accused remained underground for three days when a team of SP Akram Khan traced him and arrested with the murder weapon and the snatched money. The DPO announced appreciation certificate and cash prize for the investing team.