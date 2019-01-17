Anti-polio drive from 21st

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Wednesday said the anti-polio drive would be launched from January 21 to 23 across the district. Addressing an anti-polio meeting, the DC said it was very essential to combat polio in the country. The ADCG, DHO Dr Riaz Ahmad, the CEO of District Health Authority, reprehensive of World Health Organisation Dr Zeeshan, and others were also present on the occasion. The DC was told that 758 anti-polio teams would administer drops to 325,000 children.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Wednesday. A speeding bus nit motorcyclist Rashad Joiya, leaving him dead on the spot near Chak Chowk Marrally.

PTU’S OATH-TAKING CEREMONY: The oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab Teachers Union of district Pakpattan is being held on January 18. PTU president Chaudhry Muhammad Sarfaraz and vice-president Sardar Abid Mehmood Doggar will take oath from office-bearers of the PTU of the district.

JEWS ATTACK

CONDEMNED: PML-N MAN Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Maneka Wednesday the Jews’ attack on Al Aqsa Mosque. Talking to reporters, the MNA said the whole Muslim world should condemn the cowardly attack on Al Aqsa Mosque.

GAS, POWER OUTAGES: Locals are facing massive gas and power outages. They urged higher authorities concerned to look into the matter.