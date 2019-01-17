close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Thumping win for Muridke Tigers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

LAHORE: Muridke Tigers beat Taj Water Tank by 10 wickets in 20th National Veterans Cricket Cup match played here at Cricket Centre Ground. Scores: Taj Water Tank 96 all out in 20.3 overs (M Arshad 33, Tahir Mehboob 3/19, Umer Hassan 3/27). Muridke Tigers 97 for no loss in 10.2 overs (Shahbaz Ahmad 47*, Waseem Fazal 47*).

