T20 Cricket Gala in progress

LAHORE: Finca Bank, Nestle, Ibex Digital and UBL Funds notched up victories in the Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019.

In the first match of the day, Finca Bank defeated 3D Modeling by 26 runs. Scores: 3D Modeling 107/8 (Jawad 41, Usman Haider 4/22, Zubair 3/ 23. Finca Bank 81/8 (Usman Haider 44, Jawad 4/10). Usman Haider was declared man of the match.

In the second match of the day Nestle thrashed Abacus by 9 wickets. Scores: Abacus 106/7 (Mawaz 47, Sohail Sikandar 25, Naeem Khan claimed 3/17) Nestle 107/1 (M Faisal 70, Hamid Hayat 25. The man-of-the-match award was won by Mohammed Faisal.

Ibex Digital outplayed International Petrochemicals by 7 wickets. Scores: International Petrochemicals 84 (M Nadeem 46). Ibex Digital 85/3 (Hamza Farooq 31, Zohaib Ashraf 25). Hamza Farooq was named player of the match. UBL Funds outplayed Zameen.com by 6 wickets.

Scores: Zameen.com 80/7 (Malik Tanveer 38, M Anas 2/11). UBL Funds 81/4 (Uzair Dar 38). Uzair Dar was named man of the match.