Lowry fires 62 to grab three-shot lead

ABU DHABI: Shane Lowry fired a course record-equalling 10-under-par 62 to grab a three-shot lead on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Wednesday.

The Irishman, currently ranked 75th in the world but without a win since his triumph at the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2015, was bogey-free on what looked a demanding Abu Dhabi Golf Club course with narrow fairways and juicy rough. Despite finding just four fairways, the 31-year-old Lowry was rarely troubled as he fired one dart-like approach shot after another in his 10-birdie round. That matched the tournament record low of 62 established by Henrik Stenson in the third round of the inaugural edition in 2006. A group of four players were tied for second place at seven-under par, including 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and his fellow South African Richard Sterne, Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera and 2014 champion Pablo Larrazabal, who holed out his second shot from 174 yards on the par-four 16th hole and birdied the last two.

England’s Ian Poulter made light of a 34-hour trip from Hawaii to reach Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night, shooting a six-under-par 66 to be tied sixth along with compatriot Lee Westwood and three-time champion Martin Kaymer of Germany. World number two Brooks Koepka opened his campaign with a bogey-free 67, while former number one Dustin Johnson managed a three-under-par 69, a score matched by two-time defending champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Lowry credited his preparation for the tournament after a long lay-off for his round.

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores (GBR + IRL unless stated): 62 - Shane Lowry

65 - Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Richard Sterne (RSA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Pablo Larrazabal (ESP)

66 - Soren Kjeldsen (DEN), Alexander Bjork (SWE), Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer (GER)

67 - Brooks Koepka (USA), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

68 - Benjamin Hebert (FRA), Maximilian Kieffer (GER), Aaron Rai, Rafa Cabrera-Bello (ESP), David Lipsky (USA), Tom Lewis, Dominic Foos (GER), Steven Brown

69 - Tommy Fleetwood, Joost Luiten (NED), Ross Fisher, Dustin Johnson (USA), James Morrison, Alexander Levy (FRA), Nino Bertasio (ITA), Adri Arnaus (ESP), Jack Singh Brar, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL), Andy Sullivan, Joachim B Hansen (DEN), Scott Jamieson, Gavin Green (MAL), Ryan Fox (NZL), Sam Horsfield

70 - Justin Walters (RSA), Robert Macintyre, Richie Ramsay, Romain Wattel (FRA), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN), Matt Wallace, Zander Lombard (RSA), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Thomas Bjorn (DEN), Wang Jeunghun (KOR), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Pedro Figueiredo (POR), Bradley Dredge, Branden Grace (RSA), Eddie Pepperell, Matthew Southgate, Sam Brazel (AUS), Paul Waring, Thongchai Jaidee (THA), Adrian Otaegui (ESP), Andres Romero (ARG), Matthias Schwab (AUT), Thomas Aiken (RSA).