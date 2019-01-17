‘Efforts under way for growth of traditional games’

LAHORE: Punjab has been known in the world due to its exciting and healthy traditional games and Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is making all out efforts for the promotion of the traditional games like kabaddi in the region, this was stated by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Wednesday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said: “Kabaddi is one of the most popular games of our region and we will continue to hold more international events like International Kabaddi Taakra in future”.

Sarwar said Pakistan, Indian and Iranian kabaddi teams exhibited excellent performance in the International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. “The purpose of International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal is to promote kabaddi in far flung areas of the province”.

Sarwar further said the game of kabaddi has also been included in Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar competitions to trace fresh kabaddi talent from small cities. “The young kabaddi players took keen interest in International Kabaddi Taakra competitions and removed flaws of their game after witnessing international kabaddi stars from India and Iran playing in front of them,” he maintained.