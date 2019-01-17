close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Agencies
January 17, 2019

Junaid, Taijul star for Khulna in BPL

Sports

A
Agencies
January 17, 2019

DHAKA: In a game heavily dominated by bowlers, Khulna Titans emerged on top as Junaid Khan (3 for 26) and Taijul Islam (3 for 10) ran through the Rajshahi Kings line-up to deny them a straightforward chase of a paltry total in a BPL match.

Mehidy Hasan’s 23 turned out to be the highest score in Kings’ sorry scorecard. They went from 30 for 2 to 55 for 6 to 74 for 8 before eventually getting bowled out for 103 in chase of 128. Titans’ batsmen fared only marginally better, with a top score of 26 from No.7 Ariful Haque. Isuru Udana, Mehidy and Arafat Sunny picked two wickets each but their efforts eventually went in vain.

Brief Scores: Khulna Titans 128/9 in 20 overs (Ariful Haque 26; Mehidy Hasan 2-21, Arafat Sunny 2-25) beat Rajshahi Kings 103 in 19.5 overs (Mehidy Hasan 23; Taijul Islam 3-10, Junaid Khan 3-26) by 25 runs.

