Windies recall Darren Bravo for 1st England Test

KINGSTON: Windies have recalled batsman Darren Bravo to their squad for the first Test against England in Barbados next week after an absence of more than two years following a dispute with the governing body.

There is also a return to the squad for fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph and first call-ups for uncapped batsmen John Campbell, from Jamaica, and Shamarh Brooks. Bravo last played a Test for West Indies in November 2016 - although he returned to ODI duty late last year on West Indies’ tour to Bangladesh - after having his contract suspended for a post on his Twitter account which called the West Indies Cricket Board President Dave Cameron a “Big Idiot”. Although Bravo subsequently alluded to not posting the tweet himself, the resulting fall-out has seen him absent from Test scene since.

It is an absence which West Indies have not been able to afford. The 29 year-old has eight Test hundreds and averages 40 in Test cricket, making him one of only a handful of recognised Test-class batsmen at West Indies’ disposal. Bravo’s recall to the squad adds experience to Jason Holder’s team after a tough year last year in Test cricket. They won just three of their nine Tests in 2018 and suffered heavy defeats at home to India and away to Bangladesh in the second half of the year.

Those results were not for the want of trying by their bowling attack of Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach who had profitable years. West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Oshane Thomas (cover for Joseph).