Narrow win for D Sufi in Battle Axe Polo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Polo D Sufi defeated Diamond Paints/Guard Group by seven goals to six and a half in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2019 match played here at Cavalry Polo Ground on Wednesday.
Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo emerged as hero of the day for Polo D Sufi, as he scored a quartet for the winning the side while Raja Temur Nadeem converted the remaining three goals. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Taimoor Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one.
Diamond Paints/Guard Group started the match with a field goal by Mir Shoaib to take 1-0 lead, which was soon equalized at by Raja Temur, who converted a 40-yard penalty to finish the first chukker at 1-1. The only goal of the second chukker came from Mumtaz Abbas, who fired in a fabulous field goal to give Sufi’s 2-1 edge.
The highly-charged third chukker saw Polo D Sufi fully dominating and pumping in fantastic four goals, which include a hat-trick by Mumtaz Abbas and a goal by Raja Temur as they managed to take a healthy 6-1 lead.
One goal also came from Diamond Paints/Guard Group, when Taimoor Malik slammed in a field goal to finish the chukker at 6-2. Raja Temur converted one more goal in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to not only complete his own hat-trick but also help his side enhance their lead to 7-2.
Taimoor Malik then started playing well and managed to pump in two tremendous goals to reduce the margin to 7-4.
The score remained intact till the final whistle was blown and with two and a half goal handicap for Diamond Paints/Guard Group, the final score was seven goals to six and a half, declaring Polo D Sufi as winners.
LAHORE: Polo D Sufi defeated Diamond Paints/Guard Group by seven goals to six and a half in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2019 match played here at Cavalry Polo Ground on Wednesday.
Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo emerged as hero of the day for Polo D Sufi, as he scored a quartet for the winning the side while Raja Temur Nadeem converted the remaining three goals. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Taimoor Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one.
Diamond Paints/Guard Group started the match with a field goal by Mir Shoaib to take 1-0 lead, which was soon equalized at by Raja Temur, who converted a 40-yard penalty to finish the first chukker at 1-1. The only goal of the second chukker came from Mumtaz Abbas, who fired in a fabulous field goal to give Sufi’s 2-1 edge.
The highly-charged third chukker saw Polo D Sufi fully dominating and pumping in fantastic four goals, which include a hat-trick by Mumtaz Abbas and a goal by Raja Temur as they managed to take a healthy 6-1 lead.
One goal also came from Diamond Paints/Guard Group, when Taimoor Malik slammed in a field goal to finish the chukker at 6-2. Raja Temur converted one more goal in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to not only complete his own hat-trick but also help his side enhance their lead to 7-2.
Taimoor Malik then started playing well and managed to pump in two tremendous goals to reduce the margin to 7-4.
The score remained intact till the final whistle was blown and with two and a half goal handicap for Diamond Paints/Guard Group, the final score was seven goals to six and a half, declaring Polo D Sufi as winners.