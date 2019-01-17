Narrow win for D Sufi in Battle Axe Polo

LAHORE: Polo D Sufi defeated Diamond Paints/Guard Group by seven goals to six and a half in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2019 match played here at Cavalry Polo Ground on Wednesday.

Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo emerged as hero of the day for Polo D Sufi, as he scored a quartet for the winning the side while Raja Temur Nadeem converted the remaining three goals. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Taimoor Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one.

Diamond Paints/Guard Group started the match with a field goal by Mir Shoaib to take 1-0 lead, which was soon equalized at by Raja Temur, who converted a 40-yard penalty to finish the first chukker at 1-1. The only goal of the second chukker came from Mumtaz Abbas, who fired in a fabulous field goal to give Sufi’s 2-1 edge.

The highly-charged third chukker saw Polo D Sufi fully dominating and pumping in fantastic four goals, which include a hat-trick by Mumtaz Abbas and a goal by Raja Temur as they managed to take a healthy 6-1 lead.

One goal also came from Diamond Paints/Guard Group, when Taimoor Malik slammed in a field goal to finish the chukker at 6-2. Raja Temur converted one more goal in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to not only complete his own hat-trick but also help his side enhance their lead to 7-2.

Taimoor Malik then started playing well and managed to pump in two tremendous goals to reduce the margin to 7-4.

The score remained intact till the final whistle was blown and with two and a half goal handicap for Diamond Paints/Guard Group, the final score was seven goals to six and a half, declaring Polo D Sufi as winners.