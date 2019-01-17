Bernardo welcomes return of big guns

LONDON: Bernardo Silva says Manchester City’s squad is approaching full strength at the right time as they mount a four-pronged trophy assault

Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy have missed large chunks of the campaign through injury, while David Silva, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan have had spells out recently.

But the Premier League champions are now getting close to full strength, with Mendy the only key player sidelined with a serious injury, and there are hopes he could be back in action before the end of the month.

City illustrated the depth of their squad as they named De Bruyne, Aguero and Riyad Mahrez on the bench for Monday’s clash with Wolves and still eased to a 3-0 win. Silva, 24, has no issue with the fact that means increased competition for his own place. City remain firmly in the title race after Monday’s victory cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League back to four points.