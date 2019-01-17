Trophy named after Martin Crowe, Lomu

CHRISTCHURCH: Martin Crowe and Jonah Lomu, the late New Zealand rugby player, have been commemorated with a cricket trophy named after them.

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will bring together cricket and rugby players for the inaugural ‘Black Clash’ Twenty20 match on January 25. Team Rugby have signed up former Australia batsman David Hussey as the international wildcard. Lomu, who was a globally renowned rugby star, was New Zealand’s youngest ever All Black, when he made his debut at the age of 19. He died at the age of 40, following a heart attack. Crowe, the former New Zealand captain, and one of the country’s greatest batsman, lost a long battle to cancer in March 2016, aged 53.

Squads: Team Rugby: Kieran Read (capt), Richie McCaw, Israel Dagg, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith, Jason Spice, Ali Williams, Kendra Cocksedge, Kaylum Boshier, Ofisa Tunu’u (wk), David Hussey (international wildcard)

Team Cricket: Brendon McCullum (capt), Grant Elliott, Luke Ronchi (wk), Kyle Mills, Chris Harris, Nathan Astle, James Franklin, Hamish Marshall, Liz Perry.