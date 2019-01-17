Pakistan U-16s lose to Aussies

LAHORE: Australia Under-16s won the fourth 50-over-a-side match of the five-match series against Pakistan U-16s by a 27-run margin at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

The series is now tied at 2-2 with the decider to be played at the same venue on Friday.According to information made available here, chasing 279 runs, Pakistan were bowled out for 251 in the final over of the innings. Captain Umer Eman fought hard with a 74-run innings.

The left-handed Umer added 103 runs for the fifth wicket with Rizwan Mehmood, who contributed 51. The two had got together after Pakistan had been reduced to 55 for four in the 13th over.

Tail-ender Faisal Akram also batted well for 39. Jamison Murphy was the star performer with four wickets for 25 runs after earlier contributing 56in Australia’s innings. Nivethan Radhakrishnan took three wickets.

Earlier opener Shobit Singh’s century (107) helped Australia reach a formidable total of 278 for eight in the allotted 50 overs. Ryley Smith made 59. For Pakistan fast bowler Ahmed Khan took three wickets. Fast bowler Farhad Khan and off-spinner Aaliyan Mehmood claimed two wickets each.

Scores in brief: Australia U-16s 278-8 in 50 overs (Shobit Singh 107, Ryley Smith 59, Jamison Murphy 56, Ahmed Khan 3-53, Farhad Khan 2-46, Aaliyan Mehmood 2-46)Pakistan U-16s 251 in 49.5 overs (Umer Eman 74, Rizwan Mehmood 51, Faisal Akram 39, Jamison Murphy 4-25, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 3-32).