Establishment of new sports board in the offing

ISLAMABAD: Government is contemplating the establishment of Sports Skill, Infrastructure and Educational Development Board through the Task Force recommendations to streamline the existing system and to make it result-oriented in coordination with other stakeholders.

The News has learnt that the proposal that is part and parcel of Task Force on Sports (TFS) recommendation is considered as step forward to initiate sports development while keeping all the connected elements in the lop. “Task Force is contemplating raising a Sports Skill, Infrastructure and Educational Development Board which will be responsible for major games development on all fronts and in every knock and corner of the country,” a source confirmed.

The Task Force members believe that the existing Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has failed to get the required results for which it was constituted. “We don’t think that the required results can be obtained through the existing system. Major shake-up is required in order to streamline affairs. What required is to run the system on professional manner rather than individually. Nowhere in the world where results come thick and fast, system is based on personalities. Rather than the professional system ensures that each component of that particular system works independently. That is the proper way to make the system result-oriented.”

The new Board, if gets approval from the top, would replace the existing Pakistan Sport Board (PSB). Those workers and employees who would be useful for the new and fresh system would be retained. The Task Force is in final stages of formulating their priorities and recommendations that would be forwarded to the Prime Minister for approval. The main focus of the new Board would be to look after the leading game played and followed in the country. These include hockey, squash, football, tennis and a few others.

“The Board would not be a governing body rather than it would be there to help out the leading federations in inculcating result oriented system and to maintain their federations in a way where it would not be difficult for them to fetch sponsors and look after much needed finances,” the source confirmed.

The Task Force is also expected to give a roadmap as how the new system would work. “What would be the responsibilities of the government and also of provincial boards in making the new system more result oriented?”

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern on failing sports standard in the country (both administrative and game) during a recent meeting of Task Force members and had directed to chalk up a strategy to completing overhauling the existing one.