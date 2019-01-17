Blood donation campaign

Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital (SKMH) in collaboration with a private engineering company organised a blood donation campaign for cancer patients at the company’s headquarters.

The one-day drive drew a great response from the employees and was attended by members of every level of the organisation. The drive was part of the company’s ongoing corporate social responsibility activities and highlighted their dedication to supporting the community. The company has been encouraging its employees to participate in such events throughout the year including holding an annual blood drive since 2013 for sufferers of chronic blood related ailments. Speaking on the occasion, the company’s CHRO Ahsan Qureshi said, “As an organisation with a long history of supporting the less fortunate, we are always looking for ways to help.