close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Blood donation campaign

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital (SKMH) in collaboration with a private engineering company organised a blood donation campaign for cancer patients at the company’s headquarters.

The one-day drive drew a great response from the employees and was attended by members of every level of the organisation. The drive was part of the company’s ongoing corporate social responsibility activities and highlighted their dedication to supporting the community. The company has been encouraging its employees to participate in such events throughout the year including holding an annual blood drive since 2013 for sufferers of chronic blood related ailments. Speaking on the occasion, the company’s CHRO Ahsan Qureshi said, “As an organisation with a long history of supporting the less fortunate, we are always looking for ways to help.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore