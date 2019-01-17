‘Creation of South Punjab province will benefit people’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has said for the facilitation of the people, the creation of South Punjab province is being implemented so the people of that area could not bother to come to Lahore and their problems would be solved on local level.

He was speaking at a meeting of administrative sub-committee of the executive council on creation of South Punjab province convened under his chairmanship at chief minister’s office here on Wednesday.

Executive Council Chairman Tahir Bashir Cheema, MPA Sahibzada Ghazani, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Capt (R) Ijaz Ahmed, Punjab Secretary Services Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Punjab Police Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional Secretary (Judicial) Adnan Arshad and other members of the committee attended the meeting.

Minister said additional powers would be delegated to the divisional commissioners, regional police officers and secretaries of provincial departments so the people of that area could not bother for completion of their official matters.

The meeting reviewed the progress of financial, administrative and legal matters on the creation of South Punjab province and it was also decided that the high officers and staff of education, health, housing, communication & works, agriculture and police departments would be deputed in South Punjab province.