Thu Jan 17, 2019
AFP
January 17, 2019

Emery confident he will be given time to rebuild Arsenal

Sports

LONDON: Unai Emery believes he will be handed the time necessary to “get Arsenal back to where the club deserves to be” despite a recent slump threatening the Gunners’ chances of a return to the Champions League.

After a 22-game unbeaten run between August and December, Arsenal have lost three of their last six Premier League matches to fall six points behind Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish.

However, the Spaniard is confident that he is not working under the same time pressure to succeed as he was at Paris Saint-Germain where one league title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge were not enough to keep his job due to a lack of progress in the Champions League.

“The idea is to get Arsenal back to where the club deserves to be, but it needs time,” Emery told Sky Sports.“At Arsenal, it’s maybe the first time I feel that I have the support to build up from the bottom in order to get where we want to be.”

