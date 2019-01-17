North Muslim, North Youngs, Jiay Lal, Shah Faisal in Intra-City C’ship

KARACHI: North Muslim FC, North Youngs FC, Jiay Lal FC and Shah Faisal FC won their leagues to qualify for the Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Championship, which will be held in April.

At UP Gymkhana Football Ground, two eight-team leagues were held separately.In the first league, North Muslim emerged champions after topping the points table. Each team played seven matches.

In the second league, North Youngs finished as the leaders.Meanwhile at Khajji Ground, Jiay Lal were the best performing side. Shah Faisal FC won the eight-team league played at Shah Faisal Ground.

The winning teams of Intra-City Championship, which will be held in different cities of the country, will qualify for the Leisure Leagues National Championship.The winner will then represent Pakistan in the second edition of Socca World Cup, which will be held in Greece in October later this year.