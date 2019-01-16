Opposition pressing hard for NRO: govt

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday said the opposition was increasing pressure for an NRO and the group of those who looted Pakistan has united for this purpose, but it won’t stop the accountability process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on the social media alleged the opposition was using pressure tactics to seek an NRO and evade accountability.

He criticised through tweets the opposition parties’ walk-out from the National Assembly and wrote, “In a Parliament that costs tax-payers billions yearly, yet another walk-out in NA by the opposition shows that this the only function they intend to perform.”

The prime minister wrote, "These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO and evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI."

He then asked, “Does democracy mean immunity from corruption of democratically elected political leaders? It seems for them being elected is a licence to plunder the country.”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said while talking to media persons in Karachi that whenever the government asks the opposing about the money transferred abroad, their democracy comes in danger.

“Today the opposition meeting was for Alliance for Restoration of Corruption," Fawad said.

The minister said the opposition parties have totally lost public sympathies. He stated that the process of accountability will move forward regardless of opposition's hue and cry. He said all the institutions are working independently and they are free to hold investigation against any individual.

Fawad regretted that the opposition leaders always make hue and cry over their corruption cases but never talk about the problems faced by the country and the people in the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq said every thief and robber have united and will be tackled simultaneously. “The law of former rulers has been culminated. Now law will rule over the country,” he asserted.

“The group that looted the country has joined hands. It will be a good sign if they reach to an agreement. We will then confront them all together,” Naeemul Haq maintained.

He suggested that the unison among opposition parties will make things effortless for the government. “The fall of Zardari and Sharif family has begun. They looted the nation brutally and have to answer for it,” the PTI leader said.

He stressed that the government believes on rule of law, adding that the NAB is an independent institution and not answerable to them.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader Ali Zaidi said in a tweet that the PPP-PML-N Muk Muka (deal) is the mother of all U-turns.

“PPP PML Muk Muka is the MOTHER OF ALL U-TURNS just to save their corruption! It’s MRC: MOVEMENT for RESTORATION of CORRUPTION,” he tweeted.