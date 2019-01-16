Abducted girl’s heirs protest against police

GUJRANWALA: Dozens of heirs of a kidnapped girl Tuesday staged demonstration protest in front of the CPO office against Baghbanpura police here on Tuesday.

The protesters alleged that some armed persons kidnapped Asma Haroon three days ago while the Baghbanpura police have no interest in recovering the girl. Despite elapsing of three days, the FIR of the incident has yet not been registered. They alleged that the SHO of the concerned police station has released an accused Madiha from the police station which showed his partiality. The protesters chanted slogans against the police and also broke the glasses of the DSP legal office.

ASI arrested: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment team Tuesday arrested an ASI red-handed while receiving bribe. Reportedly, M Arslan gave an application to the ACE that Cantt police station ASI M Akram is demanding the bribe from him to register a case against the accused persons. The team conducted a raid and arrested the accused ASI red-handed while receiving a bribe of Rs40,000 from the citizen.

39 POWER PILFERERS HELD: The Gepco raiding teams have arrested 39 power pilferers red-handed from different areas of the region. Reportedly, the Gepco vigilance teams conducted raids in different areas on Monday night. All the accused were not only served with heavy detection bills but FIRs have also been registered against them.

Anti-polio campaign: A five days anti-polio campaign will begin from January 21-25 in the district. The health department has constituted 1884 teams, including 1656 mobile teams, 155 fixed teams and 73 transit teams, for vaccination of under five years of age children. The teams will also perform duties at all bus stops and railway station. The health spokesman requested the citizens to get their children vaccinated.