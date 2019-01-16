NA opposition protests over bill introduction

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly proceedings stalled for over an hour on Tuesday, as the opposition parties protested over introduction of an amendment bill seeking increase in the strength of Islamabad High Court judges.

The opposition parliamentarians gathered in front of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s dais who disallowed introduction of Islamabad High Court (Amendment) bill, 2019 by a margin of two votes.

JUI-F member Ms. Aliya Kamran wanted to introduce the private member bill but the House rejected the same by majority voice vote.

On that the opposition member requested for voting. Following the count, the chair announced that introduction of the bill had been allowed by 96 to 94 votes.

Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s challenged the voting saying the opposition would not allow to make the National Assembly as the House of a single party.

The deputy speaker, however, told the protesting members that he had allowed voting on the proposed legislation under rules to conduct business of the House and nothing wrong happened. The opposition members did not disperse in front of the speaker’s dais forcing the chair to suspend proceedings for 10 minutes which prolonged to over an hour.

Meantime, the opposition representatives apprised the chair that some of their members who had occupied their seats after they were counted had not been included in the count.

The deputy speaker allowed Aliya Kamran to introduce the bill which was referred to the standing committee concerned. Through the proposed legislation, the opposition member seeks to increase the strength of IHC judges from six to 10 representing all the federating units.

Earlier at the outset, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah registered protest over 45-minute delay in the start of proceedings. Responding to the opposition members, Federal Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari said the practice of delayed start of proceedings had also been witnessed during the tenure of last government inviting protest from the opposition benches. He observed that quoting examples from the past was no justification for a delayed start of House proceedings.

However, he said it was on record that during the last four years of the last assembly, the then speaker used to be in his chair on time to start the proceedings.