Accreditation committee visits IMSciences

PESHAWAR: The Accreditation Inspection Committee (AIC) of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) has expressed satisfaction at the programmes being offered at the IMSciences.

According to a press release, the committee members visited IMSciences for accreditation of Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) and Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering (BSSE) programmes. Prof Dr Arshad Ali Shahid of the NUCES-FAST, Islamabad led the committee. Other members were Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Associate Professor, NUCES-FAST, Islamabad, and Dr Asim Noor, Assistant Professor, COMSATS University, Islamabad.

The AIC met IMSciences Director, Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, faculty members and students. They visited classrooms, computer labs, library and other campus areas. The team checked all the documents and files showcased by the Quality Enhancement Centre (QEC) as per the NCEAC requirements of the visit.

The AIC members expressed satisfaction at the programs and gave valuable recommendations for improvement.