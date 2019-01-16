Arms manufacturing at Darra Adamkhel to be developed into industry: governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Tuesday the traditional arms manufacturing in Darra Adamkhel would be developed into an industry.

He stated this while addressing a representative jirga from the Frontier Region Kohat, Darra Adamkhel which called on him at the Governor’s House, Peshawar, on Tuesday, said an official handout.

The jirga comprised of Member National Assembly Nasir Jamal, a former federal minister, Haji Baz Gul and the Kohat deputy commissioner. The elders, youth and students of all the six tribes of the FR Kohat, officials of various nation-building departments were present as well. The governor said the products of the local workers would be provided access to national and international markets. They would be provided quality raw material through the legalised registration process. He pointed out that allocations had been made in the provincial budget for carrying forward development activities in the area and resolve the grievances of the people.

The governor said as per 10 years Federal Package meant for the tribal districts, the governor said various projects worth Rs100 billion would be launched. Necessary planning had already been done for the purpose, he said, adding, all such initiatives would help bring about a big change in the tribal areas within the next few years. The governor assured the jirga members that the tribal people would continue availing the incentives which used to be available to them before the merger. At the same time, he added, all the rights and privileges will be provided to them which are enjoyed by the people elsewhere in the country.

Accepting an invitation to visit FR Kohat, the governor advised the jirga members to constitute a representative body which may coordinate with the administration in the ongoing efforts for addressing grievances of the local people and overseeing the development activities in the area.