FBR working on proposals to slap RD on luxury items

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to further discourage imports as well as boost exports through fiscal measures, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is working on proposals to make adjustments in Regulatory Duty (RD) regimes under which there are items where the duty will be slapped and jacked up in the mini-budget especially on luxury items.

However, there are items especially related to raw material or intermediary products, there are proposals under consideration to slash down RD on certain items in order to boost up exports.

“The work is in progress on a proposal for achieving more contractions of imports through bringing more items into the list of RD. There are 1994 items already into the list of RD and there is possibility of bringing over 50 more items into it with the aim to further discourage imports in the remaining period of the current fiscal year,” two top official sources confirmed to The News here on Tuesday.

One top official at Finance Division claimed that there would be certain items on which the RD might be reduced or abolished in a bid to promote investments and boosting exports.

There are some luxury items on which there is possibility of jacking up rates of RD in the coming mini-budget. The government is all set to increase duty rates for import of IPhone, luxury imported cars of 1800cc and above, tyres, tiles, yarn, papers, imported vegetables, fruits and many more items.

When one top official of Commerce Ministry was contacted for seeking comments, he said that no decision was yet finalised on it. However, the official sources confirmed that relevant ministries were given deadline to finalise items till January 20, 2019 on which the RD would be slapped and jacked up in the coming mini-budget.

The consultation among Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Industries and FBR are underway to propose measures for further contraction of imports in the remaining period of the current financial year.

The PTI-led government claimed that its policy measures had resulted into shrinking of trade deficit that augurs well for overall balance of payment of the country. The trade deficit stood at $17.7 billion in July- December 2017 as it shrunk by 5% to $16.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2018.