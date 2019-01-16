Challenges demand institutions’ joint response: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that our nation has given innumerable sacrifices for attainment of peace. Our internal and external challenges demand a comprehensive national response and Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, is fully engaged in enabling that response.

The COAS was interacting with participants of 3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan here at the GHQ. The interaction was part of three weeks workshop being held at Quetta, says an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

Gen Bajwa reiterated that prosperity of Pakistan is linked with prosperity of Balochistan. Participants thanked the COAS for opportunity of security workshop provided by the Army, saying that they feel reinvigorated to play their part in national development.