Imagine Cup launched to transform skill development

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft, Pakistan launched Imagine Cup 2019 during a ceremony held at the Commission Secretariat on Tuesday.

The ceremony also marked signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between HEC and five universities for collaboration in functioning of HEC EduTV. Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC graced the occasion as chief guest. Lieutenant General (r) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC, Abid Zaidi, Country Manager Microsoft, Mike Yeah, Assistant General Council, Microsoft, Middle East and a number of Vice Chancellors, faculty members and students were also present.

The agreement is aimed at supporting all communities, enabling them to enjoy social bene ts of a well-educated population. It encompasses training for educators and educational leaders, conducting research for innovations, and building professional communities to ensure that every student has the bene t of a global network of empowered educators. The key strategic aims of this partnership include transformation of learning and innovation and develop 21st Century Skills and Employability. On the occasion, HEC signed an MoU with Lahore Garrison College, Riphah International University, Islamabad, Shaheed Zulfiqat Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Sindh Madrasatul Islam, Karachi, and, University of Gujrat to collaborate in functioning of HEC EduTV.

Imagine Cup is one of Microsoft’s many efforts to transform skill development, nurture budding technologists and foster collaborative and innovative spirit. This global technology competition boasts of several success stories emerging from the competition. It is a vibrant platform to innovate, get recognised and eventually get enabled to bring about a positive change. Imagine Cup continues to foster innovation among students and enables them to transform their ambitions into reality. The winner team will now represent Pakistan at the upcoming worldwide finals to compete among global teams for a USD $100,000 prize.