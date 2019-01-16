Seasonal flu claims three lives in twin cities

Islamabad : At least three deaths have so far been reported from seasonal flu, once known as swine flu, in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last one week or so and the number of cases of Influenza A H1N1 infection is continuously on the rise.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that as many as seven confirmed patients of seasonal flu have so far been reported at Holy Family Hospital and two at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi. The infection claimed one life each at HFH and BBH.

On Monday, a young man Azhar iqbal, aged 42 years died of the infection at one of the major private hospitals in Islamabad (Maroof International Hospital). He was resident of Pindigheb. The wife of the same patient Azhar Iqbal was also tested positive for influenza A H1N1. Both the patients were tested positive for seasonal flu by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, said Consultant Intensive Care Medicine at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Maroof International Hospital Dr Muhammad Haroon while talking to ‘The News’.

He said so far, in this winter, as many as 11 seasonal flu suspects have been reported from different locations of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi who were taken to various private and public sector hospitals.

The situation may get worse if proper treatment facilities are not made available for patients in all public sector hospitals of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This year, the treatment of seasonal flu including oseltamivir is not available in most of the hospitals, he said.

He believes that every flu patient, who remains sick even after three days of onset of symptoms, should report to the hospital for screening of seasonal flu if required and all his contacts should get vaccination if he is tested positive for the disease.

He added the symptoms of seasonal flu resembles with that of influenza virus attack, which starts with high-grade fever, sore throat, sweating, increased heart rate and headache. “The patients of seasonal flu additionally have marked fatigue, dehydration, drowsiness, vomiting, cough, shortness of breath and low blood pressure. A few patients of seasonal flu also develop rashes and swelling on their bodies. About 25-30 per cent of seasonal flu victims develop viral pneumonia which rapidly progresses to life-threatening Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), if not treated on time. A large percentage of such patients develop acute heart failure and myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, explained Dr. Haroon.

He added that progressive organ dysfunction involves kidneys, liver, brain and blood. Such patients have low red blood cells, white blood cells and decreased platelets. Patients can have bleeding most often from gastrointestinal tract, shock, brain swelling, respiratory failure, heart failure, all eventually leading to death. Once multisystem involvement occurs, prognosis becomes very poor and over 90 per cent of such patients die even in best ICU setting, he said.

He said another highly dangerous phenomenon is SUDS Sudden unexpected death in seasonal flu. The patients suddenly die due to acute myocarditis. Myocarditis is the inflammation of heart muscle that results from an exaggerated immune response to H1N1virus, said Dr. Haroon. He added the treatment is steroids but its diagnosis is difficult and requires a high index of suspicion by treating doctors.

He added that all people particularly those at high risk should get vaccinated against seasonal flu as it is the only definite mode of prevention in seasonal flu spread or outbreak. The flu vaccine is available in almost all markets in town, he said.

He added people should follow preventive measures to avoid flu and if an infected person is around you, separate his clothes and daily use items like clothes, utensils etc. Complete isolation is required for effective prevention and all healthcare professionals should get vaccinated and use N-95 masks, said Dr. Haroon.