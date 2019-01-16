Fawad Chaudhry again demands resignation of Sindh CM

KARACHI: The Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, has once again asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to resign and also asked the provincial government as to where it spent Rs7.6 trillion (the amount of federal transfer of funds during the last 11 years).

The information minister reiterated his demand while talking to newsmen here at the residence of parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Fawad said that gone were the days of royalty of Asif Ali Zardari as he should better be apprehended to advance the investigation conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (in fake accounts’ case). He said the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment didn’t mean that the provincial government in Sindh was not accountable to anyone.

“Democracy gets endangered whenever we ask them about the money,” he said. He said the Sindh chief minister had worked as genie of Aladdin for the Omni Group as he had had completed whatever task was assigned to him for the Omni group. The minister said no one could stop him from coming to Sindh. “How come those who are weak could stop me?” asked Fawad Chaudhry. He said the people who believed that there is unchallenged rule of the PPP in Sindh should better learn from the case of Punjab from where the PML-N had been eliminated.

The information minister said the People’s Party would soon be eliminated in Sindh. He said the rule of PML-N has ended in Punjab after 30 years and it has happened in such a manner that it was very difficult for the PML-N to find anymore loyalists in the province. He said that it was getting difficult for the People’s Party to get hold of its MPAs in the province. “There is no choice left in the country other than that of the PTI as there is no question of defection of our MPAs,” he said. He said the rights of people of Sindh had been safeguarded after ending the lease of Omni Group.

The federal minister said whosoever has committed corruption should face accountability. He said bureaucracy should extend cooperation to the government for accountability. Fawad Chaudhry said he fails to understand why the NAB has not arrested Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Murad Ali Shah in the fake bank accounts case. He said the progress of NAB in investigating the fake accounts case has been very slow as arrests should be made in this case to speed up the probe. He said NAB was given two months by the Supreme Court to probe the fake accounts case. “MQM is our ally as they have been standing alongside us,” he said.