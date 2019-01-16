close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
TI finds ‘irregularities’ in B’desh vote

REUTERS
January 16, 2019

DHAKA: Anti-corruption group Transparency International (TI) said on Tuesday it found “irregularities” in 47 of 50 constituencies it surveyed during last month’s general election in Bangladesh, which was marred by allegations of vote rigging. The poll that gave Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a third straight term was undermined by ballot stuffing, voter intimidation and the occupation of polling booths among other malpractices, the group’s Bangladesh chapter said. The government rejected the report, saying the group had “lost its neutrality” and should be investigated for any “secret link” to the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

