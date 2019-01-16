Cricket organiser Mohsin Qarshi grieved

LAHORE: Ahsan Aftab Qarshi, the elder brother of cricket organiser Mohsin Aftab Qarshi, breathed his last here and was buried at Ali Block Garden Town graveyard on Tuesday.

Former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood, cricket organisers Mian Tasaddiq Rasool, M Slaman Khan and Amer Ilyas Butt have condoled the death of Ahsan Aftab Qarshi. Quran Khawani and dua for the departed soul will be offered at 147-A Ali Block Garden Town Lahore on January 16 (Wednesday) after Zuhr prayers.