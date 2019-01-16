Indian footballers win hearts despite Asian Cup exit

NEW DELHI: Football fans and pundits were full of praise for India Tuesday even as an injury-time penalty cost the Blue Tigers an unlikely spot in the Asian Cup knockout stages and prompted the coach to resign.

Despite its giant population India is a footballing minnow at a lowly 97th in FIFA’s world rankings, and its players are used to being overshadowed by the nation’s glamorous millionaire cricketers. They did not even qualify for the last Asian Cup, but dared to dream of glory after stunning Thailand 4-1 in their opening match in the United Arab Emirates.

Having lost to the hosts in their second match, the 0-0 scoreline going into injury time in their final match Monday against Bahrain would have been sufficient to see India through. But a rash foul by skipper Pronay Halder gave Bahrain a penalty, converted coolly by Jamal Rashed.

The Hindu daily said India had “won hearts aplenty” with their performances, earning plaudits as they “threw their bodies at the ball, defended doggedly and put up a fearless display.” “The Indians had endured a long journey to rub shoulders with Asia’s best. Unfortunately for them, the journey ends here,” the newspaper said.