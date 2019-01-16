Hewitt refutes rift after Tomic blast

MELBOURNE: Lleyton Hewitt refuted claims Tuesday of a gaping rift in Australian tennis after firebrand Bernard Tomic slammed the Davis Cup skipper, claiming he had ruined the national system and “no one likes him any more”.

The combustible 26-year-old unloaded on the Australian two-time Grand Slam champion after being bundled out of Melbourne Park at the first hurdle. He alleged there were deep divisions in the Australian men’s game.

“It’s all Lleyton. I’m going to say it honestly — no one likes him anymore,” said Tomic, who had a car-crash 2018 season and faced a backlash after boasting that “I just count my millions”. “He’s just doing the wrong thing. He’s playing Davis Cup — I thought he was retired. You know what I mean?

“He used to hate Tennis Australia. It’s weird. And now he loves them. What’s happened here? “But I guess he’s using them for other things and resources and ... yep. And it’s for his pay cheque, yep.”

Tomic, who has long had a fractious relationship with Hewitt and Tennis Australia, claimed that he and countrymen Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios “don’t want to play (Davis Cup) any more because he’s ruined the system”. “Go away,” he said of Hewitt. “Like, literally. If you’ve retired, why are you still in tennis?”

Hewitt has received a wildcard into the Australian Open doubles and will partner John-Patrick Smith, while reports last month said he was contemplating playing doubles at the Davis Cup in February against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 37-year-old played down Tomic’s extraordinary blast as “a bit of a laugh”.