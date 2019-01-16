National blind women cricket camp begins

BAHAWALPUR: The training/conditioning camp of Pakistan blind women cricket team started here on Tuesday here at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

In all 15 players have been picked for this 11-day camp. Nafees Ahmad is the coach whereas Shahida and Bakhtawar are the assistant coaches of the camp. The inauguration ceremony of the camp was performed by Sumera Malik, President PTI Women Wing Bahawalpur. Syed Salman Bokhari of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah were also present.The camp is being organised in preparation for forthcoming Pakistan tour of Nepal blind women cricket which is due January 27.