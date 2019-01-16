Sawhney named new ICC chief

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday named Manu Sawhney its new chief executive officer to replace David Richardson, who will step down after the World Cup in July.

The 52-year-old Indian will join ICC from next month before formally taking over the reins later this year from Richardson, a former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman.Sawhney, a former chief executive of Singapore Sports Hub and managing director of ESPN Star Sports, is also a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of Manchester United Limited.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar ratified Sawhney’s appointment after consulting with the nominations committee.“I am delighted to confirm Manu’s appointment today,” Manohar said in a statement.

“He brings 22 years of outstanding commercial experience to the ICC and will lead the delivery of our new global growth strategy for the game.”“Our search produced a host of excellent candidates from around the world, but Manu stood out as the man to work with our Members and take cricket forward.

“He has proven success in a number of leadership roles in both sport and broadcasting. He is a strategic thinker and understands the cricket landscape and its complexities.” Sawhney said it was a “great privilege” to serve the global cricket community. “The sport has more than a billion fans and an ambitious growth strategy so it is a very exciting time to lead the organization,” he said.Richardson joined the sport’s world governing body as general manager of cricket operations, and was promoted to chief executive in 2012 after South Africa’s Haroon Lorgat quit.